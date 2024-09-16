Stingrays Add Mike Hamilton to Hockey Operations Staff as an Assistant Coach

September 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Mike Hamilton will join the hockey operations staff as an Assistant Coach.

Hamilton, 41, skated in 40 games for the Stingrays between 2011 and 2013. He has lived in Charleston for the majority of his post-playing career and is now beginning his professional coaching career.

"I'm really looking forward to this upcoming season," said Hamilton. "It was a lot of fun to play here and be a part of this community. The fans here are loyal and passionate, and this organization is special to a lot of different people. I'm excited to be back with the Stingrays."

A native of Vancouver, British Columbia, Hamilton was selected by the Atlanta Thrashers in the sixth round of the 2003 NHL Draft. Following a four-year college hockey career at the University of Maine from 2003-2007, Hamilton skated in 305 career professional games split between two AHL teams, four ECHL teams, and professional teams in Italy and Scotland. In 2007-08, Hamilton won a Calder Cup Championship with the AHL's Chicago Wolves. Hamilton played for the Stingrays for the final two seasons of his professional playing career.

"We are very excited for Mike to join Jared and Scott in our Hockey Operations department," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "Mike has a high hockey IQ and understands the game very well. In his role, Mike will work closely with the players and help the coaches with video and scouting."

Hamilton joins Stingrays Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jared Nightingale, Assistant Coach Scott Davidson, and Player/Coach Trevor Mingoia on the Stingrays 2024-25 coaching staff.

"Mike brings a lot of value to our team," said Nightingale. "He had a long playing career and has been in Charleston for many years since. I'm looking forward to having him help with our player development, team concepts, and video. He brings a wealth of experience, and I know he will be a great addition to our team."

The Stingrays will open the 2024-25 season on October 19 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.