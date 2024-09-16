Kneen Returns to Wichita

September 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of defenseman Nolan Kneen for the 2024-25 season.

Kneen enters his fifth year as a pro. A native Kelowna, British Columbia, the 6-0, 201-pound blueliner was acquired last season in a trade with the Kalamazoo Wings. In 64 games, Kneen tallied 17 points (4g, 13a) and was named as the team's Most Improved Player.

He turned pro in 2020-21 with the Allen Americans and played two seasons in the Dallas Metroplex. In 2021-22, Kneen was loaned to the AHL's Charlotte Checkers for 18 games and tallied six points (1g, 5a). He appeared in 60 games for the Florida Everblades during the 2022-23 campaign, recording 13 points (5g, 8a).

Prior to turning pro, Kneen played six seasons in the Western Hockey League. He played most of his career with the Kamloops Blazers. During his overage year, he skated in 33 games for the Saskatoon Blades. Overall, Kneen tallied 139 points (28g, 111a) in 310 career WHL games.

Wichita opens the 2024-25 season on Friday, October 18 against the Kansas City Mavericks. Single game tickets go on sale this Friday, September 13.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.