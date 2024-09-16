Mariners Sign Renat Dadadzhanov

September 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release









Defenseman Renat Dadadzhanov with the Peoria Rivermen

(Maine Mariners) Defenseman Renat Dadadzhanov with the Peoria Rivermen(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have signed defenseman Renat Dadadzhanov, the team announced on Monday. Playing in the Southern Professional Hockey League last season, Dadadzhanov was a member of the league champion Peoria Rivermen.

A Russian-born defenseman, Dadadzhanov played his junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (now the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League). After two seasons with the Shawinigan Cataractes, he joined the Val-d'Or Foreurs for his final season in the league. He also spent time with the Quebec Junior Hockey League's Saint-Jerome Panthers.

After not playing from 2020-2022, Dadadzhanov resumed his hockey career with the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen last season, contributing to their President's Cup run. He skated in 35 regular season games, posting four points (2 goals, 2 assists) and 34 penalty minutes. He then played in seven playoff games, chipping in two more helpers. The Riverman defeated the Huntsville Havoc in the best-of-three championship series.

"I'm excited to be on the ocean and by the water," said Dadadzhanov, who grew up on the east coast of Russia. "[Maine] seems like a very beautiful spot. I'm just excited to meet my new teammates and get to work."

Dadadzhanov is the 22nd player to be announced to the Mariners 2024-2025 roster, which can be viewed here.

