Brenden Datema, Drew Deridder, and Blake Murray Assigned to Milwaukee Admirals Training Camp

September 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that Brenden Datema, Drew DeRidder, and Blake Murray have been named to the training camp roster for the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals.

DeRidder earns his second consecutive invite to an American Hockey League training camp, as he skated with the Iowa Wild prior to last season. The 24-year old was acquired by the Gladiators on July 30th, in a trade that saw forward Parker AuCoin head to the Iowa Heartlanders.

Appearing in 25 games last season, DeRidder posted a record of 10-10-4, to go along with a .905 save percentage and 3.05 goals against average. During the week of January 29th, he was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week.

Before beginning his professional career, the Fenton, Michigan native played four seasons of collegiate hockey with Michigan State University, appearing in 70 games. During the 2022-23 season, DeRidder suited up for the University of North Dakota, backstopping the Fighting Hawks to 13 wins, while recording a 2.53 goals against average.

Datema, 25, suited up in 12 games for Atlanta last season, picking up two assists. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native joined the Gladiators after registering 19 points (2g-17a) in 65 games across two seasons with Canisius College. Before joining the Golden Griffins, he suited up in 35 games with Michigan Tech, producing four points (1g-3a).

Before his collegiate career began, Datema played in the North American Hockey League for two seasons, both with the Amarillo Bulls. In 2018-19, Datema led the NAHL in scoring among defenseman, accumulating 60 points (21g-39a) in 58 games, while also adding another five points (2g-3a) in 13 playoff contests.

Murray, 23, played this past season with the Norfolk Admirals, Florida Everblades and Allen Americans while under a National Hockey League contract with Carolina. He totaled 53 points (21g-32a) in a combined 61 games before adding three assists in five games during the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Selected in the sixth round (183th overall) 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Hurricanes, Murray made his professional debut with the Norfolk Admirals during the 2021-22 season, registering 35 points (14g-21a) in 64 games. He also added seven points (2g-5a) in 20 American Hockey League games that season with Chicago.

The Atlanta Gladiators training camp roster, schedule, and more information will be released over the next week.

