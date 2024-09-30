Thunder Announces Change to Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced a change to the team's schedule for the coming season.

Originally scheduled for Thursday, March 13, the Thunder will now play the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday, March 12.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Don't miss the action as we hit the ice on October 18 against the Kansas City Mavericks.

