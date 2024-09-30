Nailers Trade Kiefiuk to Tahoe
September 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a trade, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has traded forward Cal Kiefiuk to the Tahoe Knight Monsters in exchange for future considerations.
Kiefiuk, 24, joined the Nailers in March of last season, upon the conclusion of his college hockey career. Cal appeared in three regular season games and one postseason contest with Wheeling, which started with his pro debut on March 29th at Toledo. Prior to joining the ECHL, the Macomb, Michigan native played five seasons of college hockey - four at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and one at Providence College. Kiefiuk won a National Championship with UMass in 2021 at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena, and finished his NCAA career with 26 goals, 41 assists, and 67 points in 138 games.
The Wheeling Nailers will open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Maine Mariners on Friday, October 18th. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
