Knight Monsters Complete Trade with Wheeling, Add NCAA National Champion Cal Kiefiuk
September 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team has traded for forward Cal Kiefiuk from the Wheeling Nailers for future considerations.
Kiefiuk, 24, comes to Tahoe after playing four games with Wheeling after joining late last season. He played one postseason contest as well, and went pointless in his four matchups.
He is a native of Macomb, Michigan, and had a prolific five-year NCAA career from 2019-2024, spending four seasons with UMass Amherst and one with Providence College. With PC, he played 25 games and totaled 10 points (2g, 8a).
Kiefiuk also brings championship pedigree. As a member of the UMass Minutemen, he won the NCAA National Championship in 2021, and won conference championships in 2021 and 2022. In 123 games with UMass, he scored 57 points (24g, 33a).
The following is a list of players who have agreed to terms with the Knight Monsters for the 2024-25 season:
Anthony Collins (F)
Blake Christensen (F)
Chris Dodero (F)
Brennan Kapcheck (D)
Nate Kallen (D)
Troy Loggins (F)
Logan Nelson (F)
Ryan Orgel (D)
Adam Robbins (F)
Jeff Solow (D)
Brandon Tabakin (D)
Eiljah Vilio (D)
Shane Bull (F)
Luke Adam (F)
Cal Kiefiuk (F)
The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24th & 25th against the Jacksonville Icemen at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
Forward Cal Kiefiuk with the Wheeling Nailers
