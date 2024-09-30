Six Heartlanders Named to Iowa Wild Training Camp Roster

September 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Six players signed by the Iowa Heartlanders this offseason have joined the 2024-25 Iowa Wild training camp roster. Wild training camp started Monday.

Forward Will Calverley, forward Yuki Miura, forward Jack O'Brien, forward Dakota Raabe, defenseman Louka Henault and goaltender William Rousseau will each participate.

Yuki Miura is the only player on this season's Heartlanders roster that played in Iowa's inaugural season (2021-22). This is Miura's first time skating in the AHL.

The Wild play the Rockford IceHogs at Xtream Arena Thursday, October 3rd at 7:00 p.m. The six players on the Wild roster will have the opportunity to be a part of the team's preseason. Purchase tickets for the preseason game here.

