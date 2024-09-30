One-Of-A-Kind Weekend Just Four Days Away

September 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - In just four days, AHL hockey will make its Kansas City debut as the Mavericks' AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, face off against the Milwaukee Admirals in a two-game preseason series. The games will take place on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5, both starting at 7:00 PM CST at Cable Dahmer Arena.

This marks a historic moment for Kansas City hockey fans, as AHL action comes to town for the first time. The Mavericks are the only ECHL team hosting their AHL affiliate this season, making this a truly unique event.

Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.