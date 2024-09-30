One-Of-A-Kind Weekend Just Four Days Away
September 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - In just four days, AHL hockey will make its Kansas City debut as the Mavericks' AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, face off against the Milwaukee Admirals in a two-game preseason series. The games will take place on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5, both starting at 7:00 PM CST at Cable Dahmer Arena.
This marks a historic moment for Kansas City hockey fans, as AHL action comes to town for the first time. The Mavericks are the only ECHL team hosting their AHL affiliate this season, making this a truly unique event.
Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 816-252-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 30, 2024
- One-Of-A-Kind Weekend Just Four Days Away - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rugged Forward Kelly Bent Returns to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- One-Of-A-Kind Weekend Just Four Days Away
- AHL Hockey Comes to Kansas City for the First Time: Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. Milwaukee Admirals
- Forward Luke Loheit Joins Kansas City Mavericks
- Single Game Tickets on Sale Now
- Defenseman Josh Thrower Joins the Mavericks