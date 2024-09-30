4 Lions Will Take Part in Laval Rocket Training Camp

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - Four players who have one-way contracts with (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières will take part in the Laval Rocket training camp.

Forward Logan Nijhoff and defenceman Jacob Paquette will be attending their second training camp in less than a month, with both having been invited to the Montreal Canadiens' training camp as well.

Joining them at the Rocket camp will be forward Xavier Cormier and defenceman Cory Thomas.

Cormier just recently signed his first contract with the Lions. He played in five games with the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers in the 2022-23 season.

Thomas will be getting his first taste of the AHL.

