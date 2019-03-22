K-Wings Ink WMU's McMullen

March 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI. - The Kalamazoo Wings, ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, signed Western Michigan University forward Jade McMullen the team announced on Friday morning.

McMullen, 23, recently wrapped up his four-year collegiate career at Western Michigan University where he tallied 28 points in 110 games as a Bronco. During his senior season he was named an assistant captain. The Fort St. John, BC native, McMullen spent three seasons in the AJHL prior to turning pro. In his final season the forward was second in league in goals (33). He finished his junior hockey career with 98 points (52g, 46a) in 145 games.

McMullen is expected to be available when the K-Wings take on the Wheeling Nailers for fan appreciation night on Saturday at Wings Event Center.

