Gladiators Re-Sign D-Man Sean Campbell

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Friday that they have re-signed defenseman Sean Campbell.

Campbell, 25, skated in 20 games for Atlanta at the beginning of the current campaign before suiting up for 11 games with Maine and Reading after being traded by the Glads on December 31st. Campbell skated in two games for the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets after winning the NCAA D-III National Championship under former Head Coach and player with the Glads, Andy Brandt, at S. Norbert College in 2017-18. The East Lansing, MI native posted 49 points (15g, 34a) in 113 career games with the Green Knights. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound defender set career highs last year, during his senior season, in assists (15) and points (17) in 32 games played.

In a non-related transaction, defenseman Josh Victor has been released from his contract.

