Royals Burn Growlers at Santander Arena in Weekend Opener, 5-2

Reading, PA - Deibler Dental First Star Adam Schmidt scored two goals and the Reading Royals smacked the Newfoundland Growlers, 5-2, Friday at Santander Arena. Forward Josh MacDonald, the game's second star, netted one goal and one assist in his 200th-career ECHL game.

The Royals started the game fast and took a 3-0 lead into first intermission. In the opening five minutes, Schmidt netted a goal on Reading's second shot and the Royals killed the Growlers' first power play. Reading scored two power-play goals on five chances and allowed one Growlers man-up tally on five opportunities.

Jamie Phillips earned his second Royals win and blocked 21 of 23 shots for the Royals. Michael Garteig stopped 32 of 37 shots for the Growlers in defeat.

The Royals continue the three-in-three Saturday at 7:05 p.m. on The Anthony Myers Movement Night against the Growlers.

Schmidt received a slot feed from Corey Mackin before backhanding the puck past Michael Garteig (32 saves, loss) giving Reading the edge at 1:58 into the first. After adding a second goal in the middle period, Schmidt has a career-high 22 goals this season.

Garteig surrendered a juicy rebound at 11:36 of the first period on a Micahel Huntebrinker shot Alex Roos dunked home the goal to provide the Royals a 2-0 advantage.

MacDonald scored his 25th goal of the season on a 5-on-4 power play. Matt Pohlkamp snuck a pass from below the Growlers' goal line to MacDonald as he swept in from the right dot to put it past Garteig to give the Royals a 3-0 lead (16:02).

Josh Kestner scored the Growlers' first goal at 1:55 of the second period on a deke and slot rip over the glove.

Schmidt answered with a power-play goal, his 22nd of the season, six minutes later. MacDonald fed the puck to Chris McCarthy (2a) from the top right side to the edge of the left circle. McCarthy slid it to Schmidt through Growler traffic and Schmidt put it in from the right side of crease.

The second period ended with Garrett Johnston notching the Growlers' second goal which was also his second goal of the season. Reading took a two-goal advantage, 4-2, into the third period after Johnston's goal with 2:30 to go in the second.

With 5:35 remaining, Brayden Low sniped a shot from the right goal line short-side finding the back of the net over Garteig's shoulder and re-extending the advantage to 5-2. Low was nearly parallel to the net on the far side of the right circle. He took the shot off a pass from Frank DiChiara as he came from behind the net.

