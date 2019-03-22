Wheeling Rides Strong Third Period to Win over Fuel

March 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





WHEELING, W.V. - The Indy Fuel (30-30-2-2) played a tough game against the Wheeling Nailers (29-28-6-2) but ended up on the wrong side of a 5-2 final score Friday night at WesBanco Arena. With the win, Wheeling gained sole possession of fifth place in the ECHL's Central Division, pulling two points ahead of the Fuel.

Wheeling opened the scoring with first period goals from Renars Krastenbergs and Yushiroh Hirano. With under a minute left in the opening frame, Fuel forward Olivier Labelle capitalized on a power play to cut the Nailers lead in half.

After a quiet second period, Travis Brown helped the Fuel tie the game early in the final frame with his eighth power play goal of the season. From that point forward, Wheeling took control of the scoring. The Nailers scored three goals in the final twelve minutes of the game, including a pair of power play goals.

In a game marked by special teams play, both teams finished with two goals on the man advantage. Indy finished 2-for-7 on the power play, while the Nailers tallied twice on five chances.

Goaltender Matt Tomkins saved 26 of the 30 shots that came his way while suffering the loss. Wheeling's Jordan Ruby made 25 saves to register the victory.

In the shots on goal category, Wheeling finished with a 31-27 edge.

Single-game tickets are now on sale for the Fuel's 5th anniversary season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2018-19 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.