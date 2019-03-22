Wheeling Rides Strong Third Period to Win over Fuel
March 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
WHEELING, W.V. - The Indy Fuel (30-30-2-2) played a tough game against the Wheeling Nailers (29-28-6-2) but ended up on the wrong side of a 5-2 final score Friday night at WesBanco Arena. With the win, Wheeling gained sole possession of fifth place in the ECHL's Central Division, pulling two points ahead of the Fuel.
Wheeling opened the scoring with first period goals from Renars Krastenbergs and Yushiroh Hirano. With under a minute left in the opening frame, Fuel forward Olivier Labelle capitalized on a power play to cut the Nailers lead in half.
After a quiet second period, Travis Brown helped the Fuel tie the game early in the final frame with his eighth power play goal of the season. From that point forward, Wheeling took control of the scoring. The Nailers scored three goals in the final twelve minutes of the game, including a pair of power play goals.
In a game marked by special teams play, both teams finished with two goals on the man advantage. Indy finished 2-for-7 on the power play, while the Nailers tallied twice on five chances.
Goaltender Matt Tomkins saved 26 of the 30 shots that came his way while suffering the loss. Wheeling's Jordan Ruby made 25 saves to register the victory.
In the shots on goal category, Wheeling finished with a 31-27 edge.
