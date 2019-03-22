Despite Loss to Royals, Growlers Clinch Playoff Berth

The Growlers stumbled out of the game and couldn't recover as they would fall to the Royals 5-2 Friday night.

Reading scored three straight goals in the first period of play as Schmidt, Roos and MacDonald got their names on the scoresheet. The Royals took a 3-0 lead into the locker room to finish the first period.

Newfoundland responded in the second period as Josh Kestner scored, extending his scoring point streak to eight games. His shot beat Royals goalie Jamie Philips over the blocker.

Adam Schmidt scored his second of the game 7 minutes after the Kestner goal but Garrett Johnston added a powerplay tally late in the second to close out the period as the Royals entered the dressing room still up by two goals, 4-2.

Newfoundland could not find the net in the third period but Brayden Low slipped the puck behind Growlers goalie Michael Gartieg for the final goal of the game to seal the deal 5-2 for the Royals.

Quick Hits

Despite the loss, with a Maine Mariners win over the Worcester Railers, the Newfoundland Growlers have clinched a birth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Josh Kestner is on a eight-game point streak

The three stars were 3 - G. Johnston (NFL), 2 - M. Garteig (NFL) and 1 - B. Ferguson (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their six-game road trip Friday in Reading versus the Royals, puck drop is 8:30 NST. Catch all the action with play-by-play broadcaster Chris Ballard at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

