Reid Petryk Loaned to AHL Chicago Wolves

March 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads forward Reid Petryk has been loaned to the Chicago Wolves (AHL) ahead of tonight's game, becoming the 11th Steelheads ECHL contracted player called-up to the AHL, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Thursday.

Petryk, 26, makes his first recall to the AHL this season following 52 games with the Steelheads, tallying 19 goals and 25 assists for 44 points with nine power play goals, one shorthanded goal and five game-winning goals. The Edmonton, Alb., native leads the Steelheads in power play goals while sitting second in assists and goals as well as third in overall scoring, and he was named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week on January 8 for a seven-point performance and two game-winning goals. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward has played 205 career AHL games, tallying 36 goals and 42 assists for 78 points in four seasons. Last year, Petryk posted 13 points in 51 games with the San Antonio Rampage.

Petryk also becomes the 11th Steelheads ECHL contracted player to earn the call to the AHL, joining Ryan Faragher (Stockton, three times), Kale Kessy (Manitoba, Colorado), Steve McParland (Stockton, San Diego - twice), Brady Norrish (Texas), and Colton Saucerman (Utica).

The Steelheads open a five-game stretch and two games at Rushmore Plaza Civic tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 27 at 7:10 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Tickets for the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, will be available in the coming weeks, so follow idahosteelheads.com to see when tickets go on sale. Single-game tickets and ticket packages are available for the rest of the 2018-19 season. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

