ECHL Transactions - March 22
March 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 22, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Joshua Victor, D
Tulsa:
Keegan Asmundson, G
Craig Pefley, F
Wichita:
Jake Henderson, F
Matt Hewitt, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add C.J. Motte, G activated from Injured Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Sean Campbell, D signed contract, added to active roster
Brampton:
Add Matt Campagna, F activated from reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Nate Mitton, F activated from reserve [3/21]
Delete Pascal Aquin, F placed on reserve [3/21]
Florida:
Add Slater Doggett, F signed contract, added to active roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Alex Dubeau, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Gage Torrel, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Anthony Nellis, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jake Kamrass, F activated from reserve
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Reid Petryk, F loaned to Chicago (AHL) [3/21]
Jacksonville:
Add Justin Woods, D assigned by Manitoba
Add Zach Alvarado, G added as EBUG
Delete Chris Rygus, D placed on reserve
Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled by Manitoba
Kalamazoo:
Add Jade McMullen, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brennan Sanford, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Conor O'Neil, F signed contract, added to active roster
Reading:
Add Corey Mackin, F activated from reserve
Delete Vinny Muto, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Greg Wolfe, F returned from loan to Cleveland [3/21]
Add Ben Danford, D activated from Injured Reserve [3/21]
Add Trevor Hamilton, D activated from reserve [3/21]
Delete Zane Schartz, D placed on reserve [3/21]
Delete Chris Crane, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18) [3/21]
Tulsa:
Add Devin Williams, G activated from reserve
Wheeling:
Add Lucas Kohls, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve
Delete Lucas Kohls, F placed on reserve
Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Matt Hewitt, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mark MacMillan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Colin Larkin, F placed on reserve
