ECHL Transactions - March 22

March 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 22, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Joshua Victor, D

Tulsa:

Keegan Asmundson, G

Craig Pefley, F

Wichita:

Jake Henderson, F

Matt Hewitt, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add C.J. Motte, G activated from Injured Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Sean Campbell, D signed contract, added to active roster

Brampton:

Add Matt Campagna, F activated from reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Nate Mitton, F activated from reserve [3/21]

Delete Pascal Aquin, F placed on reserve [3/21]

Florida:

Add Slater Doggett, F signed contract, added to active roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Alex Dubeau, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Gage Torrel, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Anthony Nellis, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jake Kamrass, F activated from reserve

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Reid Petryk, F loaned to Chicago (AHL) [3/21]

Jacksonville:

Add Justin Woods, D assigned by Manitoba

Add Zach Alvarado, G added as EBUG

Delete Chris Rygus, D placed on reserve

Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled by Manitoba

Kalamazoo:

Add Jade McMullen, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brennan Sanford, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Conor O'Neil, F signed contract, added to active roster

Reading:

Add Corey Mackin, F activated from reserve

Delete Vinny Muto, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Greg Wolfe, F returned from loan to Cleveland [3/21]

Add Ben Danford, D activated from Injured Reserve [3/21]

Add Trevor Hamilton, D activated from reserve [3/21]

Delete Zane Schartz, D placed on reserve [3/21]

Delete Chris Crane, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18) [3/21]

Tulsa:

Add Devin Williams, G activated from reserve

Wheeling:

Add Lucas Kohls, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve

Delete Lucas Kohls, F placed on reserve

Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Matt Hewitt, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mark MacMillan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Colin Larkin, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.