'Blades Sign Forward Slater Doggett

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have signed forward Slater Doggett, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Friday.

Doggett, 24, just finished a four-year career at Queens University, where he recorded 59 goals and 65 points in 103 career games.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Doggett posted a career-best 34-point season as a senior this year, notching 21 goals and 13 assists in 25 games. He finished 15th among USports skaters with his 34 points, while his 21 goals were tied for fourth overall.

Prior to his Canadian collegiate career, Doggett played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, two campaigns with the Kingston Frontenacs and one season with the Windsor Spitfires. After netting 42 points in his two seasons with Kingston, Doggett exploded for 51 points in his final OHL season with Windsor. The 6-foot, 192-pound center finished with 35 goals and 93 points in 182 career OHL games.

Doggett previously played in one prior ECHL stint, suiting up in six games for the Alaska Aces during the 2014-15 season. He had three points on a goal and two assists.

The Everblades play their only game of the week on Saturday against the Orlando Solar Bears. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

