Melancon Recalled by Laval

March 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, have announced Friday that defenseman TJ Melancon has been recalled by the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Melancon, 22, heads to Laval after posting 31 points (10g, 21a) with Norfolk this season. The Oshawa, Ontario native spent time in the AHL last season with the Belleville Senators, Syracuse Crunch and Tucson Roadrunners where he appeared in nine games between the three teams.

The 6-2, 203-pound defenseman signed with Laval for the 2018-19 season after collecting 43 points (15g, 28a) with the Admirals during the 2017-18 season. Melancon is currently fourth among ECHL defensemen in power play points with 18 on the season.

The Admirals continue the three-game homestand tonight against the Jacksonville Icemen. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Saturday, March 23 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. St. Hatrick's, Mental Health Awareness Night/ Postgame Skate

Wednesday, April 3 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 4 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m. Fan Appreciation Night/ Post Game Skate

ECHL Stories from March 22, 2019

