Komets Ink Trio to Roster; Host Cyclones Tonight

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced Friday that they have added three players to the roster. Goaltender Alex Dubeau and forwards Anthony Nellis and Gage Torrel have each agreed to terms and are expected to be in the lineup tonight when the Komets host Cincinnati on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum.

Dubeau (doo-BOE), 24, recently completed a four-year college career with the University of New Brunswick in the AUS (Atlantic University Sport). The netminder is a three-time University Cup Champion after capping his senior year ranking second in the AUS with a 1.97 goals-against average and .918 save percentage before backstopping the UNB Reds with three wins and his third University Men's hockey championship. In the tournament the Mascouche, Quebec native earned the national championship Most Valuable Player honor.

Nellis, 24, has finished a four-year collegiate stint with Lake Superior State University where he capped his senior year scoring 15 goals and ranking second on the Lakers with 18 assists and 33 points in 38 WCHA games. Nellis also was named to the 2018-19 WCHA Third All-Star Team.

Torrel (tore-EHL), 24, also completed a four-year college career at Lake Superior State this season and finished with career highs of 18 assists and 25 points in 38 games.

In additional player moves, the Komets also announced that forward Gregg Burmaster has been placed on waivers and emergency goaltender Luke Richardson has been released.

