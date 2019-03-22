Durocher's Hat Trick Not Enough in Mavericks 5-3 Loss at South Carolina
March 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated 5-3 by the South Carolina Stingrays Friday night at North Charleston Coliseum. Mavericks forward Corey Durocher scored his second hat trick of the season with three goals on the evening. Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider stopped 40 of 44 shots on the evening.
Corey Durocher broke the scoreless tie at the 11:06 mark of the first period, burying a feed from the slot by C.J. Eick. Eick and Joey Sides picked up assists on the goal. The goal was Durocher's first since he scored two against the Cincinnati Cyclones on March 10th. The goal was his 13th of the season. The Stingrays tied the game on a goal from Jonathan Charbonneau three minutes and 42 seconds later. The goal came on the power play as Mike Panowyk was serving a two minute penalty for hooking. Durocher netted his second goal of the game late in the first period with 1:14 left on the clock. Willie Raskob got his 35th assist of the year on the go-ahead goal.
The Stingrays tied the game on a goal from Stephane Legault. Jordan Samuels-Thomas and Grant Besse assisted on the goal. The Stingrays piled up 18 shots on goal in the period, and outshot Kansas City 32-20 through the first two periods.
South Carolina took a 3-2 lead 26 seconds into the third period on Charbonneau's second goal of the game. Besse and Steve Johnson picked up their second assists of the game on the goal. Durocher scored his third goal of the game with 5:48 left in regulation. Rocco Carzo assisted on the goal. The Mavericks got a late power play opportunity on a Miles Liberati delay of game penalty. With goaltender Nick Schneider pulled, the Stingrays got an empty net shorthanded goal from Joey Leach. The goal would stand as the final tally and the Stingrays claimed the 5-3 win.
The Mavericks continue their East Coast road trip Friday night as they face the South Carolina Stingrays in North Charleston, South Carolina. The Mavericks then travel to Georgia to face the Atlanta Gladiators Saturday night. Faceoff for both games will be 6:05 p.m. Central Time. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.
