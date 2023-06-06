June 14 -Special Pregame Flag Day Reception Planned to Benefit Veterans Post Restoration of Erie County

June 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Wednesday, June 14 is Flag Day throughout this great country and prior the Bisons 7:05 p.m. game against the Syracuse Mets, there will be a special reception at the Consumer's Pub at the Park to benefit a great cause, the Veterans Post Restoration of Erie County.

Proudly supported by Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns and Bank on Buffalo, the Flag Day Commemoration & VIP Reception on June 14 begins at 3:30 p.m. and will hosted by United States Army veteran and Medal of Honor Recipient, David Bellavia. Your ticket will not only include a ticket to the Bisons game that night as well as drinks/snacks during the VIP reception, but also a copy of Bellavia's book, _Remember the Ramrods," _that he will sign for you that night.

VIP Reception Tickets are on sale now for $150 and can be purchased at VetRestWNY.org. You can also visit the site to make a donation or for corporate sponsorship of the event, which could include bringing some of our areas heroic veterans to the event, as well.

For more event information, visit VetRestWNY.org "Our military veterans have sacrificed so much for us. Here's your chance to do something for them," US Army Staff Sargent and Medal of Honor Recipient, David Bellavia.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.