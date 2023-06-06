Redbirds to Celebrate Black Baseball in Memphis, Play as Memphis Red Sox June 10

June 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - In celebration of Black baseball history in Memphis, the Memphis Redbirds announced plans to play as the Memphis Red Sox on June 10 as part of participation in MiLB's The Nine.

The first 1,500 fans at the game will receive a navy-blue Memphis Red Sox T-shirt and the team will wear a modern version of the Memphis Red Sox uniform to honor the hometown Negro League ball club. Fans can bid on the MLB-authenticated jerseys at an online auction following the game.

The Memphis Red Sox played 20 seasons in Memphis between 1923 and 1948. Led by the likes of Carl Glass, Steel Arm Tyler and Pinky Ward, the Red Sox won 577 games and one Negro American League Championship in the club's history. Memphis spent seven seasons in the Negro National League (1923-1930), one in the Negro Southern League (1932) and 12 in the Negro American League (1937-1948).

The Nine, announced prior to the 2022 season, will recognize and honor numerous Black pioneers and trailblazing civil rights leaders in all 120 MiLB communities, ensuring the heroes of the past and their contributions continue to be celebrated through ceremonies and events at MiLB ballparks and in the community.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.