Grissom's Timely Hitting Sparks Stripers' Comeback in 5-4 Win

June 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.. - The Gwinnett Stripers (25-33) spotted a 4-1 deficit to the Charlotte Knights (28-30) by the top of the fifth inning but clawed back offensively with a pair of two-run frames in the fifth and seventh to secure a 5-4 win on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: Sebastian Rivero opened the scoring with a two-run double in the second inning to put Charlotte ahead 2-0. Gwinnett answered back with a double steal by Hoy Park and Yolmer Sanchez in the home half of the second to make it 2-1. Charlotte extended the lead to 4-1 after Victory Reyes' two-run triple, but again the Stripers battled back with run-scoring hits from Vaughn Grissom and Chadwick Tromp to bring the score to 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth. Gwinnett jumped ahead with two runs in the seventh, highlighted by another run-scoring hit from Grissom. Charlotte got the tying run to third base in the ninth, but Grant Holmes (S, 2) retired the next two batters out to seal the win.

Key Contributors: Grissom (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) drove in runs on both of his hits, and Forrest Wall (3-for-4, 2 runs, 2 steals) had the Stripers' other multi-hit night. For Charlotte, Reyes (1-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs) and Rivero (1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs) were responsible for all of the Knights' runs.

Noteworthy: Wall raised his stolen base total to 34 for the year, remaining perfect in 34 attempts and placing him in a tie with Mallex Smith (2015) for the fifth-most single-season steals in Gwinnett History. The Stripers improved to 7-4 in series openers and 4-2 in openers at Coolray Field. In two games against Charlotte this season, Grissom is batting .625 (5-for-8) with two doubles and two RBIs.

Next Game (Wednesday, June 7th): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry99.3.com and Bally Live. RHP Tanner Gordon (0-4, 10.48 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Garrett Davila (1-1, 3.38 ERA) for the Knights. It's Wet Nose Wednesday presented by Sahlen's, with free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank. Also, for the third time in 2023, the Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, featuring vibrant uniforms that celebrate the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities.

