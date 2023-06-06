Mets and IronPigs Postponed on Tuesday Because of Poor Air Quality, Wednesday's Game Moved to 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse, NY - Tuesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been postponed because of poor air quality. Details regarding the rescheduling of Tuesday's game will be announced at a later date. Additionally, Wednesday's game will now tentatively start at 6:35 p.m. instead of 11:05 a.m. These changes come after shifts in the air quality forecast.

The Syracuse Mets announced earlier that Wednesday's Education Day promotion has also been cancelled. Wednesday's game time is being moved to 6:35 p.m. with the hope that the AQI will be playable and safe for players, fans, and staff.

The team is working with Major League Baseball and experts to continue to monitor the weather and air quality index for the week. Further updates will be announced as needed through press releases, on the Syracuse Mets website, and on Syracuse Mets social media.

Fans with tickets for Tuesday's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Tuesday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833.

Go to syracusemets.com for Syracuse's full updated schedule, promotions, and ticket information.

