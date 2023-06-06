Norfolk Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed
June 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - Tuesday night's series opener between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to poor air quality and an abundance of caution for potential health concerns. The RailRiders and Tides will play a doubleheader later this week. The team is working with Major League Baseball and experts to continue to monitor the weather and air quality index for the week before setting the schedule for a doubleheader.
The RailRiders will treat tickets for Tuesday as they would a game that was rained out. Details on the policy can be found at swbrailriders.com/ballpark/railriders-rain-policy. Wednesday's game, slated for 6:35 P.M. is on as scheduled at this time.
For more information or to purchase tickets for the remaining games in this series, visit www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
27-30
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 6, 2023
- Hamilton Starts Rehab Stint on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Norfolk Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mets and IronPigs Postponed on Tuesday Because of Poor Air Quality, Wednesday's Game Moved to 6:35 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- 6.6.23 Game Information: Omaha Storm Chasers (23-32) vs. Indianapolis Indians (28-28) - Indianapolis Indians
- Here Comes Henry: 2021 No. 1 Overall Draft Pick Henry Davis Promoted to Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - June 6, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Mets Cancel Wednesday Morning's Education Day Promotion Because of Poor Air Quality Index Forecast - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 6 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds to Celebrate Black Baseball in Memphis, Play as Memphis Red Sox June 10 - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- Norfolk Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed
- SWB Game Notes - June 6, 2023
- Walked Off: Early Lead Not Enough in Loss
- SWB Game Notes - June 4
- RailRiders Fall to IronPigs