Norfolk Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed

MOOSIC, PA - Tuesday night's series opener between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to poor air quality and an abundance of caution for potential health concerns. The RailRiders and Tides will play a doubleheader later this week. The team is working with Major League Baseball and experts to continue to monitor the weather and air quality index for the week before setting the schedule for a doubleheader.

The RailRiders will treat tickets for Tuesday as they would a game that was rained out. Details on the policy can be found at swbrailriders.com/ballpark/railriders-rain-policy. Wednesday's game, slated for 6:35 P.M. is on as scheduled at this time.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the remaining games in this series, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

