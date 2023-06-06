Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 6 at Worcester

June 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (26-29) vs. Worcester Red Sox (27-30)

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 - 6:45 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Joan Adon (2-3, 5.18) vs. LHP Brandon Walter (0-5, 6.75)

LATE GAME HEARTBREAK: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their series finale to Syracuse Sunday afternoon, after a two-run 10th inning rally saw the Mets take a late lead to win, 5-3...Rochester collected seven hits, including a homer from CF DEREK HILL and a double from 2B JAKE ALU...RHP JOSÉ UREÑA logged a quality start, throwing 6.0 innings of three-run ball, while striking out three and not allowing a walk...despite the loss, the Wings won the series 4-2, logging their second consecutive series win, and fourth overall on the season...Rochester sends RHP JOAN ADON to the mound tonight against Worcester LHP Brandon Walter in the series opener.

FIRST STRIKE: Rochester recorded their first leadoff home run of the year Sunday afternoon when CF DEREK HILL sent the second pitch he saw over the left-center field fence...the last time the Wings launched a leadoff home run was on 9/2/22, when Andrew Stevenson hit a homer to start the game against TOL...

Hill's home run was his fifth of the year and first since 5/26 in Toledo...the 107.8 MPH exit velocity marked his fifth-hardest hit ball of the season that resulted in a hit.

HIP HIP JOSÉ: RHP JOSÉ UREÑA turned his first quality start of the year, logging 6.0 innings of three-run ball Sunday afternoon...this marked the Wings' third quality start of the series (Adon 5/31, Peralta 6/2)...

Over the last 10 games (since 5/24) Rochester's starting pitchers have posted a 3.59 ERA (19 ER/42.2 IP), which is the second-best mark in the International League over that span.

THE LONGEST TIME: 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his on-base streak to 22 games (since 5/4-G1) after going 1-for-4 in the loss...his on-base mark is now tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League, and is the longest by a Red Wing since OF Andrew Stevenson reached safely in 23 straight games from 8/12-9/7/22...

The lefty has hit .279 (24-for-86) with three home runs, seven doubles and 17 RBI during his streak, reaching base at a .386 clip.

HILL SKILL: CF DEREK HILL extended his league-best hitting streak to 17 games (.373, 25-for-67 since 5/14)...Hill went 2-for-3 at the plate Sunday afternoon with a solo home run, two walks and a base hit...

Over the course of his hitting streak (since 5/14), Hill is tied for second in hits (25) and ranks ninth in batting average (.373) in the International League.

ROCHESTER FAITHFUL: Over the course of the Wings' six-game homestand against Syracuse, 47,815 fans filed through the turnstiles at Innovative Field, for an average mark of 7,970...

Rochester recorded a season-high home attendance number of 9,218 on Memorial Day (5/29).

YOU'RE SO EXTRA: After the 10-inning loss Sunday, the Wings went into extra innings three separate times (5/29, 6/2, 6/4) in this series against Syracuse, going 2-1 in those games...this marks the first time a Rochester has gone into extra innings three times in a single series since 7/6-8/18, when they lost three consecutive extra-inning games in LHV...

Rochester is now 4-3 in extra-inning contests, through just 55 games this season...the most extra-inning wins in a season (since 2010) by a Red Wings team is seven (2012).

HOME SWEET HOME: Despite Sunday aftenoon's loss, Rochester tied with Iowa for the second-best record at home in the International League this season, trailing only Norfolk (22-8)...the Wings are 15-10 at Innovative Field, compared to 11-19 on the road...

The Wings pitching staff posts a 4.52 ERA (117 ER, 233.0 IP) at home this season, good for eighth-best in the IL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.