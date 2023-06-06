Syracuse Mets Cancel Wednesday Morning's Education Day Promotion Because of Poor Air Quality Index Forecast
June 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - Out of an abundance of caution over the health and safety of students, teachers, and school staffs, the Syracuse Mets are cancelling Wednesday morning's 11:05 a.m. Education Day promotion. While the Education Day promotion is cancelled, the game is still scheduled to be played. The Syracuse Mets ask fans to make smart choices as to whether or not to attend the game based on their health history.
Refunds will be given to all schools that were scheduled to participate in Education Day. A Syracuse record of more than 8,000 students and teachers were slated to be at the ballpark.
The team is working with Major League Baseball and experts to continue to monitor the weather and air quality index for the week. Further updates will be announced as needed through press releases, on the Syracuse Mets website, and on Syracuse Mets social media.
Tuesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and Lehigh Valley IronPigs at NBT Bank Stadium is still on as scheduled at 6:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 6, 2023
- SWB Game Notes - June 6, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Mets Cancel Wednesday Morning's Education Day Promotion Because of Poor Air Quality Index Forecast - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 6 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds to Celebrate Black Baseball in Memphis, Play as Memphis Red Sox June 10 - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Syracuse Mets Cancel Wednesday Morning's Education Day Promotion Because of Poor Air Quality Index Forecast
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, June 6th to Sunday, June 11th
- Syracuse Outlasts Rochester for 5-3, Ten-Inning Win on Sunday Afternoon
- Five-Run Eighth Inning Powers Syracuse to 10-5 Win in Rochester on Saturday Night
- Syracuse Drops Another Heartbreaking Game with 12-Inning Loss to Rochester, 6-4, on Friday Night