Syracuse Mets Cancel Wednesday Morning's Education Day Promotion Because of Poor Air Quality Index Forecast

June 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







Syracuse, NY - Out of an abundance of caution over the health and safety of students, teachers, and school staffs, the Syracuse Mets are cancelling Wednesday morning's 11:05 a.m. Education Day promotion. While the Education Day promotion is cancelled, the game is still scheduled to be played. The Syracuse Mets ask fans to make smart choices as to whether or not to attend the game based on their health history.

Refunds will be given to all schools that were scheduled to participate in Education Day. A Syracuse record of more than 8,000 students and teachers were slated to be at the ballpark.

The team is working with Major League Baseball and experts to continue to monitor the weather and air quality index for the week. Further updates will be announced as needed through press releases, on the Syracuse Mets website, and on Syracuse Mets social media.

Tuesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and Lehigh Valley IronPigs at NBT Bank Stadium is still on as scheduled at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.