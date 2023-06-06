6.6.23 Game Information: Omaha Storm Chasers (23-32) vs. Indianapolis Indians (28-28)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #57 / ROAD #27: Omaha Storm Chasers (23-32) vs. Indianapolis Indians (28-28)

PROBABLES: LHP Austin Cox (2-1, 3.83) vs. LHP Cam Alldred (2-0, 3.90)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT SUNDAY: Indianapolis' offense cruised, and Kent Emanuel tossed 6.0 shutout innings to defeat Toledo on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field, 7-0. The Indians took five of six games this week while outscoring the Mud Hens 54-18. The Indians offense continue their torrid stretch on Sunday afternoon with a four-run frame in the bottom of the first. Toledo starter Bryan Sammons issued a pair of walks to Nick Gonzales and Jared Triolo to set the table for Miguel Andújar's two-run double. Ryan Vilade roped a triple over Grant Witherspoon's head in right field to plate Andújar, and later scored on an RBI single by Aaron Shackelford. The Indians tacked on a run in the third and two in the fifth inning to extend their lead to seven runs. Relievers Carmen Mlodzinksi, Eli Villalobos and Ryan Borucki combined to blank the Mud Hens through the last three frames to earn the Indians fifth shutout of the season.

HAVE A WEEK, MIGGY: Miguel Andújar capped his excellent week on Sunday with a two-run double, which extended his hitting streak to 10 games since being outrighted by Pittsburgh on May 22. Last week, he hit .545 (12-for-22) with six runs scored, three doubles, a home run and eight RBI in five games. Friday night, he belted a 442-foot three-run homer to put Indy in front early. On Wednesday and Sunday night, he tallied four-hit nights, tying his career high for the first time since May 6, 2021 with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre at Syracuse. During his 10 games since returning to Indy, he is hitting .455 (20-for-44) with 12 runs scored, five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI, including six multi-hit games. In 33 total games with Indy, he is hitting .341 (45-for-132) with 23 runs, 13 doubles, a triple, six homers and 28 RBI.

ENDY IS HEATING UP: Switch-hitting catcher Endy Rodríguez is starting to heat up, as he went 10-for-22 with seven runs scored, a triple, three RBI and three walks in five games against Toledo. On Friday night, he tallied a game-high three hits. After finishing last week 0-for-21, he bounced back with his first four-hit performance in Triple-A on Monday night. It was his first four-plus hit performance since tallying a career-high five on Aug. 3, 2022, with High-A Greensboro at Bowling Green. He is hitting .288 (21-for-73) with a double, three triples, three home runs, 10 RBI and .853 OPS in 17 games at Victory Field this season.

SHOVING AT THE VIC: Southpaw Kent Emanuel tossed his first quality-start win of the season on Sunday afternoon, posting 6.0 shutout innings with a season-high tying five strikeouts. In two appearances (one start) last week, he was 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA (1er/11.0ip), six hits allowed, one walk, 10 strikeouts and a 0.64 WHIP. Emanuel has been excellent at Victory Field this season, he is 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA (4er/23.0ip) in five games (three starts). He is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA (21er/14.0ip) on the road.

MLODZINSKI DELIVERS: Right-handed reliever Carmen Mlodzinski has held opponents scoreless in his last six appearances (7.2 ip). Since April 28, he has only allowed runs in one of his last 10 games. During that span, he is 2-1 with a 1.98 ERA (3er/13.2ip) with 16 strikeouts. The 24-year-old is currently rated Pittsburgh's No. 22 rated prospect by Baseball America.

HERE COMES HENRY: Pittsburgh's first-overall selection in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, Henry Davis, has been promoted from Double-A Altoona to Indianapolis. He will make his Triple-A debut this week as the Indians take on the Omaha Storm Chasers at Victory Field. The 23-year-old appeared in 41 games with Altoona to begin the season and currently ranks among Eastern League leaders in on-base percentage (2nd, .433), OPS (2nd, .980), slugging percentage (4th, .547), home runs (T-5th, 10), total bases (T-7th, 81) and walks (9th, 32). While reaching base safely in 28 of 30 games from April 15-May 28, he logged a .324 batting average (34-for-105) and led all Double-A batters with a .470 on-base percentage and 1.108 OPS. He will become the fourth first-overall pick to play for the Indians in franchise history, following Tim Belcher (1983, #1) in 1995, Bryan Bullington (2002, #1) in 2005, 2007-08, and Gerrit Cole (2011, #1) in 2012-14 and 2016. He is the No. 45 overall rated prospect by MLB Pipeline.

TODAY: The Indians will continue their 12-game homestand tonight against the Omaha Storm Chasers, opening their six-game set at 7:05 PM ET. The Indians earned their third series win of the season and second against Toledo with Saturday night's 10-7 win. The Indians now lead the season series 9-2, in their nine wins the have outscored Toledo 84-25. This week is the Indians and Mud Hens second meeting of the season, their first meeting came at Fifth Third Field from May 3 (1)-7. Today, southpaw Kent Emanuel (3-1, 7.26) will take the mound for Indy against Toledo's left-hander Bryan Sammons (0-0, -.--).

ALLDRED TAKES THE HILL: Southpaw Cam Alldred will take the mound for his 13th appearance (fifth start) of the season tonight vs. Omaha at 7:05 PM ET. Alldred has been at his best in his four spot-starts for the Indians this season. As a starter, he has a 3.00 ERA (5er/15.0ip) with 17 strikeouts, compared to a 4.97 ERA (7er/12.2ip) in eight relief appearances. He collected a career-high six strikeouts in a start on April 13 vs. St. Paul, he would do so again at Columbus on May 26.

THIS DATE IN 2001: The Indians swept a twinbill vs. Durham at Victory Field behind a walk-off home run in Game 1 and a four-run seventh inning to mount a comeback in Game 2. Right fielder Micah Franklin smacked three extra-base hits on the day, making him one single away from the doubleheader cycle. Franklin hit a double and a solo home run in the opener, his seventh of the season, in a 4-3 walk-off win. Franklin would go on to pace the team with 23 home runs in 2001. In the nightcap, trailing 5-3, a four-run seventh inning was highlighted by a bases-clearing triple off the bat at Franklin as the Indians sealed the doubleheader sweep with a 7-6 win.

