Hamilton Starts Rehab Stint on Tuesday
June 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) -- The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves today ahead of the team's road trip from Lawrenceville, GA.
OF Billy Hamilton, who is currently on the Chicago White Sox 10-Day Injured List, will join the Charlotte Knights tonight in Lawrenceville, GA to begin a Major League Baseball Rehab Assignment. The Knights open a six-game road series against the Gwinnett Stripers tonight from Coolray Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. from Gwinnett County.
Hamilton, who is scheduled to bat seventh and play center field tonight, was placed on Chicago's injured list on May 10 (retroactive to May 7) with a left hamstring strain. Hamilton began the 2023 season with the Knights and had his contract selected by the White Sox on May 2. He has appeared in just three games with the White Sox this season and has two stolen bases.
In 17 games with Charlotte this year, Hamilton hit .188 (9-for-48) with 11 runs scored, two doubles, one triple, two RBI, nine walks and three stolen bases. A non-roster invitee to 2023 White Sox Spring Training, the 32-year-old has 326 stolen bases at the major-league level over parts of 11 seasons (2013-23).
RHP J.B. Olson was placed on Charlotte's injured list today (retroactive to 6/5). In 15 games (one start) with the Knights this year, Olson is 1-1 with a 10.99 ERA in 28.2 innings pitched.
