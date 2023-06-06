Not One, But Two Grand Slams as Saints Trounce I-Cubs 10-4

ST. PAUL, MN - Last season the St. Paul Saints were tied for fourth in all of baseball with eight grand slams. On Tuesday night at CHS Field they slugged two grand slams for the first time in franchise history giving them seven on the season, tied for the most in all of baseball, as they crushed the Iowa Cubs 10-4 in a matchup of the top two teams in the West Division. The win improves the Saints to a season-high 10 games over .500, 33-23.

The Saints started off with their non grand slam run in the first. Matt Wallner continued to stay red hot driving in the first run of the game. Andrew Stevenson led off with an infield single, moved to second on a groundout, and scored on an RBI double from Wallner giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.

The lead didn't last long as the I-Cubs grabbed the lead in the second. With one out, Brennen Davis reached on an infield single to second. With two outs the number nine hitter Dom Nuñez drew a walk. On a 3-0 pitch, Yonathan Perlaza hit a three-run homer to right, his fifth of the season, giving the I-Cubs a 3-1 lead. After a pitching change, back-to-back doubles by Nick Madrigal and Jared Young gave the I-Cubs a 4-1 lead.

In the fourth, the Saints got to within two. With one out, Elliot Soto walked, stole second and scored on an RBI double to left-center by Jose Miranda making it 4-2. Miranda finished 2-5 with two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored.

The Saints grabbed the lead in the fifth with their first grand slam of the night. The first three batters loaded the bases with a single by Edouard Julien, a walk to Chris Williams, and a single by Mark Contreras. With one out, Jair Camargo crushed a grand slam to right-center, his sixth home run of the season, second grand slam of the season giving them a 6-4 lead. It gave the Saints 11 consecutive games with a home run, the second longest active streak in Minor League Baseball.

The Saints got their second grand slam of the game in the eighth to put the game away. They loaded the bases with one out on a Stevenson single to left, a Miranda double, and a Wallner walk. With two outs, Chris Williams crushed his second grand slam in five days, his seventh home run of the season, making it 10-4. It was the seventh grand slam on the season for the Saints, tied for the most in all of baseball with the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Eight of 10 Saints players collected a hit with Stevenson going 3-4 with a double and two runs scored and Williams going 2-4 with a grand slam, four RBI, and two runs scored.

Jordan Balazovic picked up his first Triple-A win going 3.1 innings of relief allowing one urn on three hits while walking two and striking out seven.

The same two teams meet in the second game of a seven-game series at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. on Wednesday. The Saints send RHP Aaron Sanchez (3-4, 3.72) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Nick Neidert (3-3, 4.31). The game can be heard on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, the Bally Live app (free), and MiLB.TV (subscription), and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

