Knights Lose Tuesday's Opener to Stripers 5-4

June 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) - The Charlotte Knights opened a six-game road series against the Gwinnett Stripers with a 5-4 loss on Tuesday night from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA. Despite the loss, the Knights battled until the end, falling just short with two runners on base in the top of the ninth inning. Outfielder Adam Haseley, the hero in Sunday's game, popped out to end the opener on Tuesday.

The Knights jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning thanks to a two-run double from first baseman Sebastián Rivero. Three innings later, Charlotte's offensive leader, Víctor Reyes, tripled home two more runs to increase the lead, 4-1. For Reyes, he now leads the Knights this season in batting average (.313), home runs (10) and RBI (47).

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Stripers fought back and pulled to within just one run. Vaughn Grissom drove home the first run of the inning on an RBI ground-rule double. Grissom later scored in the inning on a Chadwick Tromp RBI single. Both Grissom and Tromp proved helpful to the Gwinnett offense once again in the bottom of the seventh inning. First, Grissom singled home Eli White to tie the game at 4-4, and Tromp grounded into a double play, which scored Forrest Wall for the lead. It was a lead the Stripers would not relinquish.

RHP Jesse Scholtens started the game for the Knights and did not factor in the decision. Scholtens, who pitched into the fifth inning, allowed three runs on six hits over 4.1 innings pitched. LHP Sammy Peralta (3-2, 4.28) was saddled with the loss after he gave up two runs on three hits over 1.2 innings.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) on Wednesday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch on Wednesday is set for 7:05 p.m. from Coolray Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.