June 14, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS DROP GAME THREE The Portland Sea Dogs fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 8-6 on Thursday night. Blaze Jordan extended his Eastern-League best nineteen-game hit streak after launching his third homer of the season in two-for-five day at the plate. Kyle Teel went two-for-three with three runs scored while Phillip Sikes went two-for-four with four runs. Jordan ignited the scoring with a two run blast in the top of the first inning. Portland would extend a 3-0 lead after a single from Matt Donlan in the top of the second before a single from Eddinson Paulino in the top of the third put Portland up by four. Reading plated their first run in the bottom of the third after an RBI single brought in Brandon Marsh who reached on a single. Robert Moore put Reading within one with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. Tyler McDonough singled in the sixth to drive in a run but the homers continued for Reading after a go-ahead three run shot from Otto Kemp would give Reading their first lead, 6-5 in the sixth. Eddinson Paulino would tie the game at six in the top of the seventh with a sacrifice fly but Reading pulled away scoring a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh. A solo homer from Marcus Lee Sang in the bottom of the eighth would solidify the 8-6 Reading win.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Roman Anthony enters today riding a fifteen-game on-base streak along with a six-game hit streak. Across his last six games, Anthony is hitting .458 (11-24) with nine runs, four doubles, one triple, two homers, four RBI, one walk, one strikeout, and one stolen base along with a .519 OBP. Blaze Jordan extended his Eastern League-leading nineteen-game hit streak after going two-for-five last night.. Across those nineteen games, Jordan is batting .363 (29-80) with ten runs, six doubles, three homers, sixteen RBI, five walks, nine strikeouts, and a .402 OBP.

HAVE A HIT The Portland Sea Dogs are currently hitting .303 in the month of June while opponents compare with a .257 cumulative average. In the month, Roman Anthony leads the way with a .458 average across seven games. Anthony has gone 11-24 with ten runs along with four doubles, one triple, two homers, four RBI, one walk, one strikeout, and one stolen base. Portland still leads all of Double-A in doubles with 141 while Midland ranks second with 122. Portland also sports the best average in the Eastern League currently (.266).

RECAPPING READING This week will mark the third of four series against Reading this season. Portland currently owns a 11-4 record against the Fightin Phils. Portland took four of six in the first road series against Reading on April 9th-14th while taking five of six in a series at Hadlock Field from April 30th-May 5th.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts eleven of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Luis Perales (9), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 14, 2019 - Konner Wade earns his first win in the Red Sox system, working seven innings on seven hits and one run, as Portland wins at Akron, 3-1...Durbin Feltman pitched two hitless innings for his third save of the year.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Juan Encarnacion will have the start in game four of the series in what will mark his Double-A Debut. Encarnacion last pitched on June 4th at Hickory with High-A Greenville where he tossed 4.0 innings allowing three runs on six hits while walking two and striking out seven. Encarnacion was promoted to Double-A Portland on June 13th.

Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2024

