Akron Scores Late to Down Hartford 2-1

June 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Petey Halpin picked up two hits and scored twice to back lights out pitching and give the Akron RubberDucks the 2-1 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday night at Dunkin' Park.

Turning Point

After the Yard Goats tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, the RubberDucks looked to retake the lead in the top of the eighth. Halpin got the offense going by lining a one-out double to the wall in left and advanced to third when Hartford's outfielder misplayed the ball. CJ Kayfus lifted a sac-fly to deep left to score Halpin and put Akron ahead 2-1.

Mound Presence

Doug Nikhazy got the start for Akron and was dominant allowing just one hit while striking out five. The Yard Goats worked a walk and a hit-by-pitch in seventh against Akron's left-hander to end his night after six and a third innings. Bradley Hanner entered the jam in the seventh and allowed an RBI double but got a big ground out to escape the inning with the game tied. Lenny Torres Jr. struck out four over two scoreless innings to secure the win.

Duck Tales

Akron cracked the scoreboard first in the top of the fourth. Halpin opened the inning with a double down the line in right. After a Kayfus single put runners on the corners, Joe Lampe grounded out to second to score Halpin and make it 1-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Akron remains tied with Harrisburg for first place in the Southwest Division first-half playoff race...Erie falls to a game back of Akron and Harrisburg with eight games left in the half... Micael Ramirez extends his hitting streak to six games...Torres Jr. moves to second place in the Eastern League in saves with his sixth...Game Time: 2:29...Attendance: 6,773.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Hartford at 6:10 p.m. Saturday at Dunkin' Park. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (6-2, 3.03 ERA) will get the start against Hartford lefty Mason Albright (3-4, 4.53 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.