Fightins Bats Score 13 Runs, Even Series with Sea Dogs

June 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (27-34) crushed the Portland Sea Dogs (33-28) as they put up double digits with a 13-4 victory Friday night. The Fightins tied a season-high in runs scored this season, as they posted a 13 spot in runs for the first time since May 4 vs Portland.

The Sea Dogs got their bats rolling in the first inning. With runners on the corners, Kyle Teel hit a sacrifice fly to give Portland a 1-0 lead.

The Fightin Phils did not trail for long as they scored eight runs in the third inning and sent 13 men to the plate. The inning began with back-to-back walks, and Marcus Lee Sang knocked in one run with an RBI double. Carlos De La Cruz then drove in two runs with an RBI single. The next batter, Otto Kemp hit a ground-rule double to score De La Cruz. Two more runs crossed the plate as Kendall Simmons cleared the bases with a two-run RBI double, and Reading took a 6-1 lead. Robert Moore followed with an RBI single, to score Simmons. Marcus Lee Sang hit a sacrifice fly to bring home the Fightins' eighth run of the inning. This tied a season-high for the most runs scored in an inning, with the last happening on May 22 vs Binghamton.

Brandon Marsh continued his rehab stint on Friday as he went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Marsh also started the game in centerfield and made a strong defensive appearance. He exited the game in the seventh inning. In his rehab stint, he went a combined 4-for-8 with four singles, a walk, and two runs scored between both games.

Portland scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning and increased their lead, 11-3. Kristian Campbell stayed hot with a solo home run. Eddinson Paulino followed with an RBI double to score Kyle Teel. Portland trailed 8-3.

Reading tacked on three more runs in the sixth. Carlos De La Cruz reached base safely due to a throwing error by Sea Dogs' third baseman Tyler Miller. This allowed Marsh to score. Carson Taylor followed with his second triple of the year, which brought home De La Cruz. Otto Kemp drove in the third run of the inning with an RBI single, scoring Taylor.

Portland's Kristian Campbell hit his second home run of the night in the top of the seventh. The Sea Dogs went on to score one more run in the game in the top of the ninth, as Marcelo Mayer hit an RBI double.

As for Reading, they scored two more runs in the game. Arturo De Freitas hit his second home run of the season in the bottom fo the seventh. Then Robert Moore drew a walk with the bases loaded, to bring home another run.

Robinson Pina earned the win for Fightins, his seventh of the season with another excellent outing on the mound. He pitched five strong innings, allowed three runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out five.

Juan Encarnacion suffered the loss for Portland, his first of the season.

