Clifford Crushes Walk-off Two-Run Homer to Lead Binghamton to Wild Victory Over Somerset

June 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Ryan Clifford crushed a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to lead the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (30-29) to a 9-7 victory over the Somerset Patriots on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium. The Ponies held five separate leads to win the game in the ninth.

With the game tied 7-7 in the bottom of the ninth, Rowdey Jordan was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Clifford followed Jordan and belted a 1-2 pitch over the right-center field wall to win the game for Binghamton.

It was Clifford's sixth Double-A home run and he recorded career-high-tying four runs batted in and scored a career-high-tying four runs in the game. Clifford reached base in all five of his plate appearances and drew two walks. He is now tied for the Minor League-lead with 54 walks this season.

The game went back-and-forth with Binghamton scoring in the first inning on an RBI double from JT Schwartz. Somerset (30-31) tied the game in the fourth on an RBI single from J.C. Escarra.

Binghamton took the lead back on an RBI double from Jeremiah Jackson and solo opposite-field homer from Nolan McLean in the fourth inning. It marked McLean's second Double-A home run.

Somerset tied the game in the fifth on a two-run single from Spencer Jones. The Patriots then took a two-run lead in the sixth on RBI singles from Elijah Dunham and Jordan Groshans that made it 5-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jordan doubled and Clifford followed with an RBI double that cut the Ponies' deficit to 5-4. Later in the frame, Jackson belted a go-ahead two-run homer to left field that put Binghamton up 6-5. It marked Jackson's team-leading eighth homer.

In the top of the seventh, Somerset tied the game when Tyler Hardman scored on a wild pitch. In the bottom of the frame, the Ponies took the lead back when Clifford was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, as he drove in the go-ahead run to make it 7-6.

In the top of the ninth, Alexander Vargas hit a game-tying solo homer in his first plate appearance of the game that put Somerset up 7-7. In the bottom of the ninth, Clifford ended the game with a walk-off two-run blast to right-center and Binghamton won 9-7.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series with the Somerset Patriots at Mirabito Stadium on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Brandon Sproat started the game and struck out eight batters over 3.2 innings, while allowing just two hits...Jordan and Clifford combined to go 3-for-5 with two doubles, four runs batted in, five runs scored, three walks, and two hit by pitches.

