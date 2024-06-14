Yard Goats Drop Pitcher's Duel 2-1 to Akron

Hartford CT - Akron scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly and defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 2-1 in a pitcher's duel in front of a sellout crowd on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. Petey Halpin scored both runs for the Rubberducks rounding the bases twice going 2-4 with two doubles. Yard Goats righty Andrew Quezada started on the mound tonight pitching six innings giving up one run on four hits with a season-high seven strikeouts. Akron starter Doug Nikhazy worked 6.1 innings and allowed just one run. The Yard Goats scored their only run on Zach Kokoska's double in the seventh inning.

The Yard Goats remain in second place in the Eastern League, one half game back behind the Portland Sea Dogs with only eight games remaining in the first half of the season.

The RubberDucks scored the first run of the game on an infield grounder by Joe Lampe, scoring right fielder Petey Halpin to make it a 1-0.

The score remained 1-0 until the seventh inning with Andrew Quezada retiring the side in order in three of six innings. Doug Nikazy sat down 11 consecutive batters from the third until the seventh inning.

In the seventh inning, Zach Kokoska hit a two-out RBI double that brought catcher Braxton Fulford home to tie the game 1-1.

The RubberDucks took the lead back in the eighth inning due to a Petey Halpin double to left-center field followed by a sacrifice fly by C.J. Kayfus to bring Halpin home, making it a 2-1 game.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the Cleveland Guardians affiliate, Akron RubberDucks on Saturday night June 15th (7:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Military Appreciation Night!! LHP Mason Albright will start for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Tommy Mace who will start for the RubberDucks. The game will be televised live on NESN broadcast on the free Audacity app.

