Rosters for the Inaugural Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase Revealed

June 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are excited to announce the rosters for the inaugural Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase, coming to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday, June 22. The event will bring our region's top senior baseball players together for a nine-inning all-star event.

"There are so many quality baseball players in our region, and we are looking forward to giving a group of the best of them a chance to compete head-to-head at a great facility like Peoples Natural Gas Field," said Curve GM Nate Bowen.

19 high schools from throughout our region are represented in the showcase, with 28 players split into Team East and Team West. A home run derby will kick off the day at 3:30 p.m. before the 6:00 p.m. game. The teams were selected by a private committee of local baseball coaches and evaluators.

The three-day event for players and their families will conclude with the baseball showcase on Saturday, June 22. Tickets for the event are on sale now at $5 general admission, with ticket proceeds benefiting Maverick's Mission. The Curve will sell food and drinks at the event. Tickets can be purchased online at altoonacurve.com, over the phone by calling 814-943-5400, or at the PNG Field Box Office along Park Ave.

Team East:

Griffin Snowberger - Central High School

Hunter Smith - Central High School

Britton Marko - Central High School

Aidan Simpson - Claysburg-Kimmel High School

Carson Kensinger - Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School

Cainen Atherton - Mount Union

Kaden Wyandt - Bishop Guilfoyle

Kahale Burns - Bald Eagle Area High School

Gavin Burns - Bald Eagle Area High School

Ashton Steele - Huntingdon High School

Gavin Woodward - Huntingdon High School

Kaden Emerick - Chestnut Ridge High School

Connor Serenko - Central Cambria High School

Jack Washko - Central Cambria High School

Coaches:

John Bonatesta - Super Swing Baseball

Jim Dunlap - Penn Cambria

Skyler Eckenrode - Northern Cambria

Team West:

Jack Bracken - Harmony Area High School

Mason Pfeil - Bishop McCort High School

Grant Casses - Bishop Carroll High School

Zander Sekerak - Bishop Carroll High School

Alex Reba - Blacklick Valley High School

Hayden Williams - Blacklick Valley High School

Troy Misura - Glendale High School

Hunter Forcellini - Forest Hills High School

Luke Raho - Richland High School

Ethan Janidlo - Richland High School

Niko Vadala - River Valley High School

Owen Saiani - Homer Center High School

Isaac Worthington - United High School

Caden McCully - United High School

Coaches:

PJ Shell - Northern Cambria

Anthony Rocco - West Shamokin

Brian Bougher - Northern Cambria

Bill Schenk - Bishop Carroll

The showcase will be organized by Maverick's Mission and is named in honor of Maverick Baker, a Northern Cambria high school student who passed away from suicide in February of 2022. Maverick was a promising athlete who excelled in football and hockey, but baseball was his true passion.

"Baseball was a sport that Maverick had an undying love for, and Peoples Natural Gas Field was his favorite place to play," said Maverick's stepfather and event coordinator PJ Shell. "I wanted to be able to honor him with the sport that he loved the most in what would have been his senior season, and hosting this game is a great opportunity to do that while also supporting these great athletes from our area."

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

