Rosters for the Inaugural Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase Revealed

June 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are excited to announce the rosters for the inaugural Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase, coming to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday, June 22. The event will bring our region's top senior baseball players together for a nine-inning all-star event.
"There are so many quality baseball players in our region, and we are looking forward to giving a group of the best of them a chance to compete head-to-head at a great facility like Peoples Natural Gas Field," said Curve GM Nate Bowen.
19 high schools from throughout our region are represented in the showcase, with 28 players split into Team East and Team West. A home run derby will kick off the day at 3:30 p.m. before the 6:00 p.m. game. The teams were selected by a private committee of local baseball coaches and evaluators.
The three-day event for players and their families will conclude with the baseball showcase on Saturday, June 22. Tickets for the event are on sale now at $5 general admission, with ticket proceeds benefiting Maverick's Mission. The Curve will sell food and drinks at the event. Tickets can be purchased online at altoonacurve.com, over the phone by calling 814-943-5400, or at the PNG Field Box Office along Park Ave.
Team East:
Griffin Snowberger - Central High School
Hunter Smith - Central High School
Britton Marko - Central High School
Aidan Simpson - Claysburg-Kimmel High School
Carson Kensinger - Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School
Cainen Atherton - Mount Union
Kaden Wyandt - Bishop Guilfoyle
Kahale Burns - Bald Eagle Area High School
Gavin Burns - Bald Eagle Area High School
Ashton Steele - Huntingdon High School
Gavin Woodward - Huntingdon High School
Kaden Emerick - Chestnut Ridge High School
Connor Serenko - Central Cambria High School
Jack Washko - Central Cambria High School
Coaches:
John Bonatesta - Super Swing Baseball
Jim Dunlap - Penn Cambria
Skyler Eckenrode - Northern Cambria
Team West:
Jack Bracken - Harmony Area High School
Mason Pfeil - Bishop McCort High School
Grant Casses - Bishop Carroll High School
Zander Sekerak - Bishop Carroll High School
Alex Reba - Blacklick Valley High School
Hayden Williams - Blacklick Valley High School
Troy Misura - Glendale High School
Hunter Forcellini - Forest Hills High School
Luke Raho - Richland High School
Ethan Janidlo - Richland High School
Niko Vadala - River Valley High School
Owen Saiani - Homer Center High School
Isaac Worthington - United High School
Caden McCully - United High School
Coaches:
PJ Shell - Northern Cambria
Anthony Rocco - West Shamokin
Brian Bougher - Northern Cambria
Bill Schenk - Bishop Carroll
The showcase will be organized by Maverick's Mission and is named in honor of Maverick Baker, a Northern Cambria high school student who passed away from suicide in February of 2022. Maverick was a promising athlete who excelled in football and hockey, but baseball was his true passion.
"Baseball was a sport that Maverick had an undying love for, and Peoples Natural Gas Field was his favorite place to play," said Maverick's stepfather and event coordinator PJ Shell. "I wanted to be able to honor him with the sport that he loved the most in what would have been his senior season, and hosting this game is a great opportunity to do that while also supporting these great athletes from our area."
For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
