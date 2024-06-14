Altoona Edges Erie in Back-And-Forth Affair

Erie (33-26) fell in a back-and-forth affair to Altoona (22-39) in a 6-5 loss.

Erei broke onto the scoreboard in the third inning against Curve starter Anthony Solometo. With two on and one out, Hao-Yu Lee drove home a run on an RBI double, giving Erie a 1-0 lead. Trei Cruz followed with an RBI groundout to make it 2-0. Jake Holton's RBI double scored Lee and made it 3-0.

After Erie starter Garrett Burhenn began his day with three scoreless innings, Altoona got to him in the fourth. After Carter Bins' single, Sammy Siani drove home Altoona's first run on a triple. Siani then scored on Yoyner Fajardo's sacrifice fly, making it 3-2 Erie.

Altoona took their first lead of the game in the fifth against Burhenn. Kervin Pichardo led off the inning with a double and then scored on Tsung-Che Cheng's RBI single, which tied the game. Joe Perez followed with a double to score Cheng and give Altoona a 4-3 lead.

Burhenn allowed eight hits and four runs over his five innings. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

In the seventh, Erie went back ahead. Carlos Mendoza singled and scored on Lee's run-scoring triple. Cruz then plated Lee on a sharp single, giving Erie a 5-4 lead.

The Curve struck back instantly against reliever Angel Reyes in the seventh. With two on and two out, Seth Beer hit a two-run, pop-fly single to give Altoona a 6-5 lead.

Sean Sullivan tossed the final six innings for Altoona in long relief of Solometo. He allowed two runs on seven hits, walked one, and struck out four.

Sullivan (2-5) earned the win. Reyes (2-1) took the loss.

Erie will look to rebound with Troy Melton on the mound on Saturday. Bubba Chandler opposes him at 6:00 p.m.

