Los Peces Dorados Punish Pinatas

June 14, 2024

CURVE, Pa. - Sean Sullivan tossed six strong innings of relief for Altoona on Friday night as the Curve defeated the Erie SeaWolves, 6-5, to win their second game in a row at PNG Field.

Suited up as Los Peces Dorados, the Curve rallied from behind twice in the contest to come away with the victory over the Erie Pinatas in a Copa de la Diversion game. Altoona scored two runs in the fourth, fifth, and seventh innings to total the offense.

Anthony Solometo opened the contest for the Curve and allowed three runs in the third inning. He gave up two RBI-doubles in the frame, with one to Hao-Yu Lee and one to Jake Holton. Solometo tossed three innings and struck out three batters with one walk. Sullivan followed with six innings of two-run ball to earn the win. He allowed seven hits but struck out four batters to improve his season record to 2-5 with the Curve.

Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Carter Bins hit a one-out single before Sammy Siani scored him with an RBI-triple, his second triple of the season. Yoyner Fajardo brought him home with a sacrifice fly.

In the fifth, Kervin Pichardo doubled to open the frame before Tsung-Che Cheng singled to tie the game 3-3. Joe Perez then doubled to make it a 4-3 lead for the Curve.

Erie rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh inning, with Carlos Mendoza opening the frame with a single and Lee bringing him home with a triple. Trei Cruz then singled to score Lee and give Erie the 5-4 lead. Altoona responded with two in the bottom of the frame off the bat of Seth Beer, who singled to shallow right field with two outs to score Pichardo and Cheng.

The Curve continue their series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of Detroit Tigers, at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona will send RHP Bubba Chandler to the mound against RHP Troy Melton for the SeaWolves.

