Escarra, Ramirez Remain Strong as Patriots Fall Short in Late Inning Heartbreaker

June 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Blane Abeyta on the mound

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Blane Abeyta on the mound(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 9-7 in heartbreaking fashion on a walk-off home run in a ballgame which saw five lead changes in game four of a six game series on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, NY.

RHP Blane Abeyta (5.1 IP, 6 R, 7 H, 2 BB, 5 K) did not receive a decision in his 12th start of the season. Abeyta struck out 5+ for the third time this season.

C JC Escarra (3-for-4, RBI, BB) put Somerset on the board with an RBI single in the 4th to tie the game at 1-1. Escarra has set or matched a season-high with three hits for the third consecutive night. Friday marked Escarra's 13th multi-hit game of the season and third in a row. Over his last three games, Escarra is 9-for-14 with 1 HR, 9 RBI, 3 2B, and 6 R.

C Agustin Ramirez (2-for-5, R, 2B) recorded his third consecutive multi-hit game. The Yankees No. 20 prospect has hit safely in eight of his last nine games since 6/5 vs. HFD, over which he's slashing .415/.429/.707 with 3 HR, 8 R, and 11 RBI. Ramirez has a hit in each of the first four games of the series vs. Binghamton, where he is 9-for-19 with 5 RBI and 5 R. Friday marked Ramirez's 16th multi-hit performance of the season. Ramirez now leads all Eastern League hitters with 15 HR, 46 RBI, 45 R, 123 TB, and 29 XBH.

3B Tyler Hardman (2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, SB) recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game. Hardman played seven innings at 3B in his first game on defense with Somerset since being activated off the injured list. The Yankees No. 25 prospect has recorded multi-hit games in each of his first two contests this season with the Patriots.

2B Alexander Vargas (1-for-1, HR, R, RBI) lifted a solo homer with one out in the 9th inning to tie the ballgame at 7-7. The solo blast represented Vargas's first home run of the season and first at the Double-A level. Vargas is 3-for-6 with HR, 2 R, and an RBI over two games during the series vs. Binghamton.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.