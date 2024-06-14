Senators Take Walk-off Win
June 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators earned a 2-1 walk-off win over the Bowie Baysox in 10 innings Friday night at FNB Field. Bowie scored first on a Collin Burns solo home run in the 3rd inning, which the Senators countered with a run of their own in the 4th inning to tie the game 1-1. The game remained tied until the bottom of the 10th inning as J.T. Arruda doubled home the winning run.
THE BIG PLAYS
With Cortland Lawson on second base to open the bottom of the 10th inning, J.T. Arruda promptly drove a double to left field to score Lawson and earn the walk-off win for the Senators.
FILIBUSTERS
In his rehab start, Josiah Gray allowed one run in four innings of work... Chase Solesky allowed just one hit in five shutout innings in relief; it was his first outing for the Sens... Samuel Reyes earned his fourth win by throwing a scoreless 10th inning... J.T. Arruda capped a 2-for-4 night with the game-winning hit... The win is the Senators' fourth walk-off win of the season.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game five of their six-game series at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 5:45 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2024
- Escarra, Ramirez Remain Strong as Patriots Fall Short in Late Inning Heartbreaker - Somerset Patriots
- Clifford Crushes Walk-off Two-Run Homer to Lead Binghamton to Wild Victory Over Somerset - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Baysox Walked off by Senators on Friday Night - Bowie Baysox
- Akron Scores Late to Down Hartford 2-1 - Akron RubberDucks
- Campbell Crushes Two Homers in 13-5 Loss - Portland Sea Dogs
- Fightins Bats Score 13 Runs, Even Series with Sea Dogs - Reading Fightin Phils
- Yard Goats Drop Pitcher's Duel 2-1 to Akron - Hartford Yard Goats
- Flying Squirrels' Bats Even Series at Two - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Senators Take Walk-off Win - Harrisburg Senators
- Squirrels Power Past Fisher Cats for 9-3 Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Los Peces Dorados Punish Pinatas - Altoona Curve
- Altoona Edges Erie in Back-And-Forth Affair - Erie SeaWolves
- June 14, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Rosters for the Inaugural Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase Revealed - Altoona Curve
- Baysox to Unveil Big Hit Water Cannon Presented by Mosquito Man - Bowie Baysox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Senators Take Walk-off Win
- Senators Drop Baysox, 5-2
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information vs Bowie
- Arms Propel Senators past Bowie, 4-0
- Senators Drop Pitchers Duel