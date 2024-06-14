Senators Take Walk-off Win

June 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators earned a 2-1 walk-off win over the Bowie Baysox in 10 innings Friday night at FNB Field. Bowie scored first on a Collin Burns solo home run in the 3rd inning, which the Senators countered with a run of their own in the 4th inning to tie the game 1-1. The game remained tied until the bottom of the 10th inning as J.T. Arruda doubled home the winning run.

THE BIG PLAYS

With Cortland Lawson on second base to open the bottom of the 10th inning, J.T. Arruda promptly drove a double to left field to score Lawson and earn the walk-off win for the Senators.

FILIBUSTERS

In his rehab start, Josiah Gray allowed one run in four innings of work... Chase Solesky allowed just one hit in five shutout innings in relief; it was his first outing for the Sens... Samuel Reyes earned his fourth win by throwing a scoreless 10th inning... J.T. Arruda capped a 2-for-4 night with the game-winning hit... The win is the Senators' fourth walk-off win of the season.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game five of their six-game series at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 5:45 p.m.

