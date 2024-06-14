Campbell Crushes Two Homers in 13-5 Loss

Reading, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (33-28) drop second straight to the Reading Fightin Phils (27-34) with 13-5 loss on Friday night. The series is now split at two apiece.

Kristian Campbell homered twice after going two-for-four with three runs scored. Marcelo Mayer went three-for-five with a pair of singles along with his Double-A leading twenty-second double of the season. Tyler Miller went two-for-four on the day.

Portland jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning after a sacrifice fly from Kyle Teel. Reading would go on to score eight runs on five hits in the bottom of the third inning after sending thirteen bats to the plate.

Campbell launched his first Double-A homer to left field in the top of the fifth before an RBI double from Eddinson Paulino (13) put Portland within five.

In the bottom of the sixth, Reading brought in three more on a pair of hits to extend an 11-3 lead. Campbell crushed his second homer of the day to dead center field in the top of the seventh. The leadoff solo shot made it 11-4 Reading.

Reading scored two more after a solo homer from Arturo De Freitas in the seventh along with a bases loaded walk from Robert Moore in the bottom of the eight. Mayer smoked a double to score a run in the top of the ninth but Reading took it, 13-5.

RHP Robinson Pina (7-2, 3.49 ERA) earned the win after 5.0 innings allowing three runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out five. RHP Juan Daniel Encarnacion (0-1, 27.00 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 2.1 innings allowing seven runs on five hits while walking four and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs return to FirstEnergy Stadium, tomorrow, June 15th, 2024, for game five of a six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils. First pitch for game five is slated for 6:45pm. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

