Squirrels Power Past Fisher Cats for 9-3 Win

June 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, N.H. - A trio of homers help push the Richmond Flying Squirrels out to an early lead in a 9-3 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (28-33) knocked 15 hits to pick up their second win of the series against the Fisher Cats (28-33).

In the top of the third, Luis Toribio opened the scoring with a solo homer to right-center against Fisher Cats starter CJ Van Eyk (Loss, 2-4), his fourth homer of the season.

Jairo Pomares led off the fourth with a solo home run, his second in the last two games, to open a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Victor Bericoto blasted a three-run homer to left, his sixth of the season, to push the Flying Squirrels' lead to 5-0.

The Fisher Cats closed the deficit to 5-3 in the bottom of fifth with RBI groundouts by Kekai Rios and Devonte Brown and an RBI double by Alex De Jesus.

Richmond starter Dylan Cumming worked 4.2 innings and allowed two runs, both in the fifth, with a walk and a strikeout. Eric Silva (Win, 2-1) came in for him in the fifth and allowed one run over 1.2 innings.

In the top of the seventh inning, Toribio on a two-out error and later came in to score on a double by Will Wilson, extending the Richmond lead to 6-3. Brady Whalen followed with a two-run double, pushing the score to 8-3.

Toribio capped the scoring with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to extend the lead to six runs.

Evan Gates and Mat Olsen worked the final 2.2 innings without allowing a run to close the game.

Whalen went 4-for-5 with a walk, a double and two RBIs in the game.

The series continues on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium. Lefty John Michael Bertrand (3-3, 3.14) will start for Richmond countered by New Hampshire left-hander Trenton Wallace (3-2, 2.94). First pitch is scheled for 6:35 p.m.

Following the two-week road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to host a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from June 25-30. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

