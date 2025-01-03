Josh Christopher Named Kia G League Player of the Month - December 2024
January 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce YouTube Video
Josh Christopher is DOMINATING the G League. The Miami Heat Two-Way guard and Sioux Falls Skyforce star is your @kia NBA G League Player of the Month for December after averaging 29.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists to go with 2.2 steals.
Check out the Sioux Falls Skyforce Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 3, 2025
- Hustle Drop Contest to Kings in Stockton - Memphis Hustle
- Skyforce Duo Earns Monthly NBA G League Honors - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Greensboro Swarm and Domino's Pizza to Present 80s Night - Greensboro Swarm
- Game Preview: vs Warriors - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.