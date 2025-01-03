Josh Christopher Named Kia G League Player of the Month - December 2024

January 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Josh Christopher is DOMINATING the G League. The Miami Heat Two-Way guard and Sioux Falls Skyforce star is your @kia NBA G League Player of the Month for December after averaging 29.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists to go with 2.2 steals.

