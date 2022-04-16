Jordan Rules: Rowdey Leads Cyclones to Win in Game One

April 16, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







Brooklyn, NY - Jose Chacin tossed 5.0 strong frames for the Cyclones and OF Rowdey Jordan went 2-for-4 with three RBI to pace the Brooklyn bats as Brooklyn defeated the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in Game One of Saturday's doubleheader at Maimonides Park

The Cyclones wasted little time getting things started on Saturday afternoon as Wilmer Reyes and Brandon McIlwain worked a pair of walks sandwiched around a single off the bat of J.T. Schwartz to load the bases with one out. Jose Peroza took advantage of the scoring chance with an RBI groundout to give the 'Clones an early 1-0 edge.

An inning later the lead would expand, once again courtesy of a one-out rally. Matt Rudick roped a triple into the right field corner to start the threat and after Matt O'Neill worked a walk to put runners on the corners for Rowdey Jordan. The former Mississippi State Bulldog roped an RBI single into right field to make it 2-0 in favor of the Cyclones.

Jersey Shore sliced the lead in half in the top of the third when McCarthy Tatum connected on his first home run of the year, a solo blast off the left field scoreboard, but that is all the offense they would muster against Brooklyn starter Jose Chacin. The righthander tossed 5.0 dominant frames, scattering just two hits while striking out three.

But when Chacin left the game the BlueClaws bats came to life. The Cyclones bullpen came into this afternoon's contest having not allowed a run over 25.1 innings, but that streak quickly came to an end when Nolan Clenney entered in the top of the 6th and quickly found himself in trouble. Clenney allowed a leadoff single to Tatum before walking Johan Rojas to put a pair of runners aboard. With Luis Garcia batting he uncorked a pair of wild pitches allowing one run to score and tie the game. Garcia then took advantage of the scoring chance with an RBI single of his own to give Jersey Shore a 3-2 advantage.

The lead would be short-lived however because in the bottom of the frame the Cyclones came back on the 'Claws to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The rally started with two outs when Matt Rudick struck out, but was able to reach courtesy of a wild pitch on strike three. Matt O'Neill followed with a walk to put the go-ahead run aboard. Once again, it was Rowdey Jordan who cam through with the big hit. Jordan connected on a 2-1 offering and sent it off the right field wall for a two-RBI triple to give a Brooklyn a 4-3 edge heading into the final inning of the abbreviated Game One of today's doubleheader.

In the seventh, Sammy Tavarez came out of the bullpen for the 'Clones and retired the first two batters he faced before running into a bit of trouble. The righthander issued back-to-back walks before getting McCarthy Tatum to fly out to left field to end the game.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.