Drive Find Winning Rhythm Again

April 16, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release







Greenville, SC - The Greenville Drive found their winning rhythm again taking down the Asheville Tourists 9-6. Cedanne Rafaela got things rolling early in the first inning scoring on a single that came from Matthew Lugo.

In the next two innings, the Drive struggled with stranded base runners, but would score two runs in the fourth inning. One came from Nick Yorke, and the other came from Rafaela's homer.

The fifth inning was also a successful one for the Drive ball club. Lugo tripled on a fly ball to center field. Joe Davis hit a homer and brought Lugo home with him. The work continued in the sixth, Tyler McDonough made contact and was brought home by Rafaela's home run.

The Tourists had a last ditch effort in the eighth inning, Jordan Brewer hit one out and brought home Deury Carrasco too.

The Drive is currently 4-1 in the series, and they will play the last game tomorrow at 1:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.