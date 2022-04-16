Saggese & Aponte Collect 3 Hits in Doubleheader

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads dropped both games in Saturday's series ending doubleheader against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. The fourth inning of both games proved costly as the 'Dads fell behind in each game and couldn't make up the runs.

Mason Englert got the start in game 1 for the 'Dads. He went 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks. John Matthews entered in the fifth, giving up a run to make it a 4-0 game in favor of Bowling Green.

In the bottom of the sixth the 'Dads were able to get a pair of runs across to cut the deficit to two runs. Cristian Inoa singled and moved to third on a base hit by Chris Seise and a fielding error by the second baseman. Angel Aponte hit a double to bring both runners in to score.

The Hot Rods responded in the top of the seventh with a pair of runs off Jesus Linarez to pull ahead 6-2.

The Crawdads got a run in the bottom of the seventh but were unable to close the gap. Keyber Rodriguez and Aaron Zavala hit back-to-back one out singles. Thomas Saggese singled to left, sending Rodriguez home to bring the score to its final of 6-3.

The Crawdads' luck didn't change in the back end of the doubleheader as the game got away from them in the fourth, ultimately losing 9-4.

Bowling Green started the game off with two runs in the top of the first inning.

In the bottom half of the inning Zavala singled and came home on a triple by Saggese. Trevor Hauver brought him in with a sacrifice fly to right to make it a 2-2 ballgame.

The Hot Rods scored two in the fourth and three more in the fifth to drive starting pitcher Tekoah Roby out of the game after allowing seven earned runs.

The Crawdads fought back for two runs in the bottom of the fifth to come within three. Evan Carter was hit by a pitch and replaced on the bases as Zavala lined into a force out. A walk by Hauver put runners on first and second. Aponte was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. The first run of the inning came as Jake Guenther was hit by a pitch. The 'Dads continued to take advantage of a lack of control by the Bowling Green pitchers as Cody Freeman walked to score Hauver.

Bowling Green was able to get those runs back, getting two in the sixth and pulling ahead 9-4.

The Crawdads will hit the road for six games for their first-ever matchup against the Wilmington (Delaware) Blue Rocks. They will return to Hickory on Tuesday, April 26th for a six game homestand.

