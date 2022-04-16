Dash Fall to Hot Grasshopper Bats in Penultimate Game of the Series

April 16, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers amassed 21 hits as they dispatched the Winston-Salem Dash 10-5.

Greensboro got on the board first in game five of the series, when Maikol Escotto launched a solo home run to left center.

The inning continued for the 'Hoppers, thanks to a Sammy Siani RBI single to plate Jackson Glenn, and Greensboro took a 2-0 lead.

More offense came for Greensboro in the third. Jackson Glenn blooped one into shallow left field, as Maikol Escotto came in to score.

Winston-Salem was able to get some traffic on the bases in the bottom of the third inning.

Moises Castillo worked a walk, then Bryan Ramos smoked a ball to the center field wall to bring Castillo in to score. Luis Mieses kept the train rolling after Ramos, with an RBI single to chase in Ramos. The comeback continued for Winston-Salem, as Jason Matthews singled and scored Mieses to tie the game at three.

The Grasshoppers took the lead back in the very next frame.

Henry Davis came up with runners on second and third. He grounded out to Castillo, but Endy Rodriguez was able to score on the play. Hudson Head followed suit, with a grounder through the infield to add another run.

Winston-Salem got a run back in the bottom of the fourth, when Oscar Colas took advantage of a wild pitch and scored from third, cutting the Greensboro lead to 5-4.

The 'Hoppers added a run apiece in the fifth and sixth innings, on RBI knocks by Francisco Acuna and Hudson Head*. *

Greensboro effectively put the game away in the seventh inning. Sammy Siani stepped in with two runners aboard, and then took a 2-1 pitch out to dead center field for a three-run blast. That gave the 'Hoppers a 10-4 lead after seven innings.

The Dash got one more run across in the eighth, on a RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Moises Castillo. But the Dash fell by a final score of 10-5.

Chase Solesky took the loss, and Nick Garcia earned the win out of the Greensboro bullpen.

Winston-Salem will send Andrew Dalquist to the mound, against Jared Jones for the 'Hoppers in the series finale.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.