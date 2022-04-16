Tanner Gordon Shines, Rome Wins Number Five

April 16, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release









Rome Braves pitcher Tanner Gordon

(Rome Braves) Rome Braves pitcher Tanner Gordon(Rome Braves)

ROME, GA - Looking to jump ahead in the series and to move two games above five hundred, Rome sent Tanner Gordon to the mound.

Gordon got to work quickly, striking out the side in the opening frame. Gordon would cruise into the fourth inning before surrendering his first hit of the game on a single to left field. Bryson Horne grounding into a double play with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth would be the first offensive action of the night for Rome, making the score one to nothing.

Tanner Gordon would go two more innings, giving him six total innings pitched with no runs, no walks, and only two hits given up. Gordon's fourteen strikeouts would be a career high, bypassing his previous high of ten. Jake McSteen would relieve Gordon out of the pen and go one and two thirds of an inning, giving up two runs on four hits.

Justin Yeager would relieve McSteen and finish the job. Yeager inherited a jam with runners on the corners with two outs, but would come up in the clutch by freezing Hudson Valley catcher Austin Wells with a breaking ball to end the inning.

Although there were fireworks after the game tonight, Javier Valdes would supply the offensive firepower during the game. Valdes would have the best night of his 2022 campaign so far, going two for three with two RBI's.

Rome would take the game by a final score of three to two and take the lead in the series, setting it up for a series win on Easter Sunday. The finale between the Braves and Renegades is set for a 2:00 pm first pitch.

